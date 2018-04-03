Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Establishes London Office to Support Pan-European Operations for Newly Acquired Omnyx Digital Pathology Software and its Workflow Solution

TAMPA, FL, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata, Inc. (http://www.inspirata.com/) announced today that it has once again expanded its geographic footprint, this time in the pan-European market under the subsidiary Inspirata Europe Limited.

The new entity, which will include sales, marketing and technical personnel, is being set up to support the existing Omnyx customer base and also to be responsible for new business development throughout the region. This expansion comes less than three months after Inspirata's acquisition of Omnyx from GE Healthcare and less than four months after Inspirata announced its expansion into Canada through the acquisition of Toronto-based Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIM).

In addition to its CE Mark for the European market, the Omnyx digital pathology software, Dynamyx, is licensed by Health Canada for IVD use, and will continue to be supported now and in the future. Inspirata will retain both the CE Mark and the Health Canada medical device license now and in the future. Over the next 12 months it will work to converge the Omnyx software with its internally developed Digital Pathology Cockpit, bringing new enhancements to these well-know, scanner agnostic platforms.

"We are growing very rapidly and very strategically," says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. "Our recent acquisitions have enabled us to add best-of-breed applications to our product suite and, at the same time, expand into new geographies where we have regulatory-cleared IVD digital pathology solutions. Inspirata's unique approach to digital pathology adoption is being met with a great deal of excitement at existing Omnyx customers and at the new prospects we've visited."

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique "solution-as-a-service" business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com (http://www.inspirata.com/) or contact info@inspirata.com (mailto:info@inspirata.com).

