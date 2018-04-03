Regulatory News:

On 3 April 2018, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) filed its Reference Document containing the Annual Financial Report Fiscal Year 2017 with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address:

http://www.lagardere.com

under:

"Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Report/2018"

The Annual Financial Report mainly corresponds to the Reference Document filed on April 3, 2018.

The Reference Document also contains:

the Report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance (Chapter 2 section 2.1);

fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and members of their networks (Chapter 5 note 36).

