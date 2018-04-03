Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, announces the appointment of Stefan Vorndran as Managing Director for Europcar Germany.

Stefan Vorndran will take his new functions on May 1, 2018. Stefan's main mission will be to consolidate Europcar's position in the German market while ensuring a profitable growth.

Stefan Vorndran has a strong background in the business travel segment and travel industry since he was formerly Senior Vice-President EMEA of BCD Travel and Managing Director of BCD Travel Germany GmbH, the leading Travel Management Company in Germany. Prior to his 15 years experiences at BCD Travel, he held different management positions for 13 years at Carlson Wagonlit Travel Germany.

He holds a Travel Agent degree with a two years apprenticeship at abr. He has also taken International Leadership courses at St Gallen Business School.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Further details on our website:

europcar-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006136/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Press relations

Nathalie Poujol Marie-Anne Bénardais

+33 1 30 44 98 82

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

or

Elan Edelman

+33 1 86 21 51 56 or +33 1 86 21 50 38

europcar@elanedelman.com