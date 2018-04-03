ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Almere, The Netherlands

April 3, 2018



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €250 million share buyback program 2017/2018 has been completed on March 29, 2018.

On September 22, 2017, ASMI announced the start of a new share buyback program of its common shares for an amount of up to €250 million. We completed this 2017/2018 share buyback program on March 29, 2018. In total, we repurchased 4,353,292 shares at an average price of €57.43, including expenses, under the 2017/2018 program.

This share buyback program was executed by a third party. ASMI has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the repurchased shares after having received the approval from its shareholders. The repurchase program is part of ASMI's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

WEEKLY UPDATE SHARE BUYBACK

In addition, ASMI reports the following transactions for March 26-29, 2018, the final week of the 2017/2018 share buyback program. Note that the average price shown in the table is including expenses.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value March 26, 2018 11,314 € 60.79 € 687,757 March 27, 2018 8,254 € 61.85 € 510,498 March 28, 2018 5,259 € 59.61 € 313,468 March 29, 2018 6,810 € 59.53 € 405,381 Total 31,637 € 60.60 € 1,917,104

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.



CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com (mailto:victor.bareno@asm.com)



Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512





