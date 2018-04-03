Exchange Rates for the First Quarter of 2018

VALLETTA, Malta, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Balance sheet rates:









Rate to GBP 31-Mar-18

31-Mar-17







YoY Delta SEK 11.755

11.142

-5.5% NOK 11.061

10.717

-3.2% EUR 1.143

1.169

2.2% DKK 8.519

8.694

2.0% AUD 1.833

1.634

-12.2%











Income statement averages for the quarter:









Rate to GBP Avg Q1 18

Avg Q1 17







YoY Delta SEK 11.292

11.054

-2.2% NOK 10.911

10.452

-4.4% EUR 1.132

1.163

2.7% DKK 8.431

8.646

2.5% AUD 1.770

1.634

-8.3%

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

