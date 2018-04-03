Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces the following changes to its Executive Committee starting from June 1st, 2018:

Philippe Farnier, the current CEO of the Americas region, is appointed CEO of the House of Rémy Martin. Within this role, he will have responsibility for the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. He replaces Eric Vallat, the current CEO of the House of Rémy Martin and President of Mount Gay Rum, who has decided to take his career in a new direction, within another industry.

Ian McLernon, the current CEO of the Global Travel Retail division, is thus appointed CEO of the Americas region

David Ennes becomes CEO of Global Travel Retail in addition to his current responsibilities as CEO of the Asia region

Jean-Denis Voin, CEO of the Liqueurs and Spirits division, will add the Mount Gay Rum brand to his portfolio.

Commenting on these changes, Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, CEO of the Rémy Cointreau Group, stated: "On behalf of the Group, I would like to offer Eric my personal thanks for his continuous and inspired engagement since January 2014. Within a challenging market environment, he successfully revamped the strategy of the House of Rémy Martin, accelerating its move upmarket, and building the foundations for a prosperous earnings outlook. I wish him every success in his future career, and I wish all the best to the members of the Executive Committee in their new roles."

