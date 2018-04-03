With little UK company news expected on Wednesday there's just economic data to keep London investors interested. A UK construction purchasing managers' index survey is due at 09p BST, with the market expecting a cooling off to 50.8 for March from 51.4 the previous month. More weighty European data could keep currency traders interested, with eurozone consumer price inflation and unemployment numbers due at 1000 BST. In Italy, government consultations begin that are thought likely to last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...