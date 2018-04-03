Irish renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables has acquired the Tullynamoyle 2 Wind Farm for a consideration of 19.3m, the company said on Tuesday. The 11.5MW wind farm, situated in County Leitrim, consists of five Enercon E70 turbines and benefits from 15 years of contracted revenues under the REFIT 2 scheme as it was commissioned in February 2018. As such, the site has a guaranteed minimum floor price for its generated electricity until 2032. Paul O'Donnell, partner at the ...

