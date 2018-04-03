Cancer treatment developer Advanced Oncotherapy's partner company Yantai CIPU has extended its distribution negotiations with a major Chinese medical and pharmaceutical distribution company, the company announced on Tuesday. The negotiations, which were originally slated for completion on 31 March, are being undertaken with a view for Yantai to accelerate and strengthen its market access in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea. Discussions have been conducted through Liquid Harmony, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...