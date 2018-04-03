sprite-preloader
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.04.2018 | 18:24
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Vesting of the All Employee Share Plan in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 3 April 2018, 6,952 share awards of the All Employee Share Plan have vested and 6,952 SDRs were used from the Kindred Group's Share buy-back programme.

Following this exercise, 2,267,446 SDRs from the Share buy-back programmes continue to be held by Kindred Group. The total amount of issued shares in Kindred Group plc is 230,126,200 ordinary shares with a par value of GBP 0.000625.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/vesting-of-the-all-employee-share-plan-in-kindred-group-plc,c2486737

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2486737/815392.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire