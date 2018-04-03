

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump attacked online retail giant Amazon.com for the fourth time in a week accusing the online retail giant for exploiting the United States Postal Service.



'I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don't have a clue (or do they?)!' Trump tweeted.



Trump has threatened to increase postal rates for Amazon, which would seriously impact the company's bottomline.



'Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!' Trump had tweeted on Monday.



Many experts, however, differ with the President and claim that Amazon has a positive effect on the US postal service, as people now prefer electronic way of communication than sending first class mail.



