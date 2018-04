Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila (Paris:CARM) declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 423 Keuro carried out from 26 March, 2018 to 30 March, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on 16 February, 2018.

shares * Market (MIC Code) CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 26/03/2018 FR0010828137 7 600 23,95 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 27/03/2018 FR0010828137 6 372 24,00 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 28/03/2018 FR0010828137 2 309 24,00 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 29/03/2018 FR0010828137 1 349 24,00 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 17 630 23,98

The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 206 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.8 bn as at December 31, 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 1, 2017, FTSE Russell announced that Carmila is to join the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices as of 18 September 2017.

