Publicis Groupe: Save The Date - First Quarter 2018 Revenue

SAVE THE DATE

PUBLICIS GROUPE

First Quarter 2018 Revenue

Publicis Groupe will release its First Quarter 2018 Revenue on Thursday, April 19, 2018 before the Paris stock market opens.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.

