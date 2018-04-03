Today, Sigfox, the leading IoT service provider, and Louis Vuitton, the most iconic luxury brand in the world, have announced the release of a luggage tracker that uses Sigfox technology. Exclusively available with the Louis Vuitton Horizon luggage range, it allows passengers to track their checked luggage in major airports, even while travelling between different countries.

The tracking device is the first to include Sigfox's Monarch service. Unveiled at the World IoT Expo in September 2017, Monarch is a new service that enables devices to run seamlessly in all parts of the world, by automatically recognising and adapting to the local radiofrequency's standards. As global operations are split into three geographical zones, the use of Monarch unlocks endless applications in logistics and supply chain, the consumer market, and automated maintenance for the shipping, aircraft and railway industries.

Asset tracking is the most important vertical in the massive IoT industry and Monarch represents a major breakthrough. This project is the first commercialized application of many millions that will be developed in the coming years. Sigfox's unique value proposition is currently the only one allowing this kind of use case: a global network combined with a simple technology based on cost efficiency and low-energy consumption.

The luggage tracker is available as an additional accessory for the Horizon 50, 55 and 70 models and can easily be clipped into a pocket within the suitcase. Extremely easy to use, its low energy comsuption ensures a battery life of up to six months.

For additional information about the list of airports where the Monarch service is available, please check: https://www.louisvuitton.com/Horizon70/Airports

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world's leading IoT service provider thanks to its global network that connects billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.

Today, the network is present in 45 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France's "IoT Valley". Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

About Louis Vuitton

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine "Art of Travel" through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, fragrance and stationery. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton's commitment to fine craftsmanship.

