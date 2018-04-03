Regulatory News:

The Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO) specialises in digital transformation, in consulting and editing as well as integration of sector-based and professional IT solutions, is pleased to inform its shareholders that it has selected the firm AlphaValue to initiate coverage of its stock beginning April 3rd 2018. The AlphaValue analysis, the processing in SaaS mode, is available by following the link: http://cs.alphavalue.com/category/prodware/

Prodware, which has been working with the stock exchange company Gilbert Dupont since the 1st July 2011, is extending its scope to include a new research firm.

Contact information for analysts covering Prodware stock:

http://cs.alphavalue.com

https://www.gilbertdupont.fr/

About AlphaValue

AlphaValue is the leading provider of Independent European equity and credit risk research. It provides analysis based on a core of comprehensive, unconflicted information, facilitating comparisons by geographic location and by sector, including of actuarial and non-financial data. To do so, AlphaValue has developed a proprietary method of analyzing public companies, based on an unconflicted and transparent valuation process. Thanks to its broad coverage-nearly 500 European companies in 130 sectors across 17 countries-AlphaValue is well positioned to analyze markets, sectors and share prices and highlight the best trading opportunities in Europe. http://cs.alphavalue.com

The list of analysts that follows is intended for informational purposes only and does not imply any obligation on the part of any analysts or research firms mentioned. Please note that the opinions, estimates or predictions these analysts express related to Prodware's performance pertain to them and them alone. They no way represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of Prodware or its management. By referring to these analysts or disseminating their opinions at any point, Prodware is in no way vouching for the quality of the information, conclusions or recommendations therein.

Next publication: Revenue for Q1 2018: May 15th, 2018, after close of trading.

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specialising in integration, publishing and hosting industry and business line IT solutions.

The Group brings customers its technical expertise and knowledge of new uses and business lines to support them in their digital transformation processes.

Drawing on the strength of its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only players capable of supporting businesses across their entire information system, both in France and abroad.

The Prodware Group has more than 1,300 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated revenues of €167.7 million in 2017.

Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 Services informatiques

Prodware is eligible for inclusion in FCPIs Prodware is a responsible company

and is a signatory to the UN Global Compact

