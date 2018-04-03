

ORLANDO, Florida - Apr 3, 2018 - edelkrone, well-known for its premium filmmaking solutions, expands its motion control product line with the new Motion BOX. The company, which has recently ushered in a new era of time- lapse with time-lapse 2.0, now presents its most portable yet feature-packed pan&tilt head.



With a single Motion BOX, users can easily program pans, achieve perfectly stable speeds, repeat the same shot as much as they like for visual effects, capture stunning panoramic photos or use its never-before-seen time-lapse 2.0 features. Motion BOX is wirelessly controlled by its iOS or Android app.



Users can mount Motion BOX to newly-introduced Conversion Kits such as the Tilt Kit, Skater Kit, and Product Turntable Kit. By adding a second Motion BOX with Tilt Kit, users have the advantage of controlling pan & tilt axes together. All features like time-lapse 2.0, stop motion, 360 mode are still available. The BOXes instantly pair with each other via Bluetooth and have built-in accelerometers. When used vertically, Motion BOX adjusts itself accordingly for tilting motion.



Motion BOX, mounted on the new Skater Kit forms the most portable app-controlled dolly on the planet. With this macro-precise setup, users can shoot captivating real-time and time-lapse videos on any smooth & flat surface. Users may use manual controls on the app and move their cameras freely or compose precise, repeatable motion by setting start & end points, speed & acceleration and convert it into time-lapse with a single tap.



Motion BOX is especially good news for edelkrone SliderONE PRO users because it instantly pairs with SliderONE PRO to serve as its 1-axis head, making SliderONE PRO a 2-axes slider. With Motion BOX, SliderONE PRO users can achieve parallax shots and still convert their shots into time-lapse or stop motion with a single tap.



Motion BOX is also designed to serve as a product turntable for simple, automated packshot videos and 360° product photography. Product Turntable Kit comes with a baseplate, 2 pads (white matt & black glossy) and shutter release extension cable to take your product shots a step further.



With a load capacity of 15 lb (6.8 kg) for panning, 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) with the FlexTILT Head 2, and 8 lb (3.6 kg) for tilting, Motion BOX is tiny but mighty. It only weighs 18.3 oz (520 g), can fit in your pocket and can be used directly on the ground without a tripod.



Motion BOX has 2 ultra high-resolution encoders for ultra-precise repeatable motion and provides 360-degree rotation in as fast as 21 seconds. It has a built-in Li-Ion battery which takes only 4 hours to charge from empty and the ability to shoot up to 48 hours in time-lapse mode and up to 1 hour in active pan/tilt mode with top speed. It can also be used while charging so the users won't have to take a break from their productions!



Motion BOX is anticipated to be shipped early May 2018 and available at the price of $299 USD. Conversion Kits have price tags starting from $69 USD up to $199 USD. Motion BOX and Conversion Kits are available to order exclusively at www.edelkrone.com.



With the introduction of their first generation camera slider the SliderPLUS, edelkrone forever transformed filmmaking for everyday and professional videographers. SliderPLUS was the original camera slider that gave twice the amount of camera travel compared to regular sliders at its size. Today, edelkrone continues to provide unmatched filmmaking solutions by combining an ever-expanding product line with an awe-inspiring customer experience. edelkrone's DNA contains a great dedication to reinventing and delivering the best possible products while caring greatly for the World we all share.



For more information, visit edelkrone's website at www.edelkrone.com.



