Investment trust Utilico Emerging Markets (UEM) announced on Tuesday that it completed the process of re-domiciliation to the United Kingdom following a decision from the Supreme Court of Bermuda. The company confirmed that 234,508,636 ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the company have been admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange, with trading becoming effective at 0800 BST on Tuesday. UEM had initially announced its intention to change ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...