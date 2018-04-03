US stocks openned higher on Tuesday following a selloff the day before on the back of weakness in the technology sector and worries about a trade war. At 1500 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.66%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.66% and 0.90%, respectively. All three indices ended in the red on Monday as China hit back at President Trump's tariffs by imposing its own levies of up to 25% on 128 US imports including pork and wine. China said the tariffs, which affect around ...

