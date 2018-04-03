According to the publication in Nature Group's Scientific Reports, this discovery may have significance in cancer metastasis and other diseases and could lead to new therapeutic approaches for cancer

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) platform, today announced the publication of an investigator-sponsored study that utilized Cellvizio to identify an up-to-now unknown human structure of an "interstitium" that had never been identified using standard histological techniques. The article, entitled "Structure and Distribution of an Unrecognized Interstitium in Human Tissues," was published in Scientific Reports (2018, 8:4947 DOI:10.1038/s41598-018-23062-6) and can be downloaded here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-23062-6.

"Cellvizio is the only probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy system available to physicians for clinical use and scientists for research," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Cellvizio enables direct visualization of human tissues at the cellular scale and allows physicians to detect anomalies invisible with standard techniques in particular within the gastrointestinal, urinary and pulmonary tracts. Cellvizio is now used in clinical routine by hundreds of gastroenterologists in order to provide their patients suffering from gastro-esophageal reflux disease, Barrett's esophagus, early gastric cancer and other pathologies. This study demonstrates once again that viewing tissue in its living and natural state at the microscopic level leads to major discoveries with major consequences on our understanding of cancer and its treatments."

The study investigated in vivo real-time histological imaging of the extrahepatic bile duct using Cellvizio (pCLE). Cellvizio identified a fluid-filled interstitial space that had not been previously reported using standard histological techniques. The fluid-filled space is located in the submucosa, drains into lymph nodes and is supported by collagen bundles. The structures observed in the bile duct were also observed by the investigators in other submucosal tissues including the gastrointestinal tract, bladder, skin and lung. The authors conclude that this tissue, referred to as the interstitium, could be important in a number of pathological conditions including cancer metastasis, tissue edema and fibrosis.

"We initially conducted a study using real-time Cellvizio to identify the precise tissues we were imaging in the bile duct of patients and this led us to realize that traditional histopathology of specimens fixed in formalin had given us a false knowledge of the nature of many tissues," said David L. Carr-Locke, M.D., Clinical Director of the Center for Advanced Digestive Care, Weill Cornell Medical College and New York Presbyterian Hospital, and President of the International Society for Endomicroscopy. "As our work evolved, we were astounded to discover a microanatomical network of interconnected spaces, filled with fluid and lined by collagen with a unique arrangement, that had not been realized before and that appears to be present throughout the body. This could have enormous clinical significance in normal and many disease states. We hope that our findings encourage others to validate ours and employ new approaches, of which confocal laser endomicroscopy is a good example, to question old beliefs and investigate human microanatomy."

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

