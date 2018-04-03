Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd: Dry Eyes and Stem Cells: Olympus Stem Cells Advise Technical Considerations in Surgery

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to advise on technical considerations relating to the use of stem cells in the management of dry eyes, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca.

More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au.

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, has advised that Mesenchymal adipose stem cells, sourced from the abdomen and injected into the patients remaining Lacrimal and Meibomian glands may stimulate new exocrine cells to produce tears and replenish diminished tear production as seen in the aging process and autoimmune conditions such as Sjogrens Syndrome.

It is mandatory to undertake a Schirmers test pre-operatively and visual acuity test. Quantification of tear production is done prior to and following treatment.

The abdominal fat is harvested via mini liposuction under local anaesthesiae. Approximately 20-50cc's of fat is sourced. This fat is then processed through filtration and stem cells harvested. The stem cells are confirmed for viability and numbers. Stromal vascular fraction is also collected and filtrated into syringes with accompanying stem cells.

The lacrimal glands are noted anatomically to be in the upper outer quadrant of the orbit. It lies just under the boney prominence of the supra orbital ridge. The gland starts at the anterior boney surface of the orbit and will extend superolateral and lateral. The lacrimal gland is broader in dimension and longer than thick. Consequently, a size measuring 20mm * 15mm * 5mm should be entertained in the normal individual. In patients with diminished tear production then atrophy of the gland should be considered.

On the operating table, an outline of the gland should be marked with a surgical pen. 0.25-0.5cc local anaesthetic of 2% lignocaine with or without adrenalin or similar should be injected into the supra tarsal fold and general area of the gland. 3 syringes with 0.25ccs-0.5cc's of stromal vascular fraction and stem cells should be injected into the area of the gland under continuous slow pressure. The gland can be serially perforated if the 3 syringes are injected approximately 7 mm's from each other going from superior to lateral. In this way, the operator can deliver the stem cells and stromal vascular fraction to the gland. The use of 28-30 gauge needles on the syringe are useful to deliver the stem cells and minimize local bleeding.

The Meibomian glands are located in the tarsal plates adjacent to the conjunctival surface. 0.25cc of a local anaesthetic injection such as 2% lignocaine will allay pain. Approximately 0.25ccs of stem cells and stromal vascular fraction are delivered to each upper and lower tarsal plate.

Silastic corneal protectors can be used if topical local anaesthetic eye drops are used pre-operatively. Eye checks for swelling, pain and visual acuity are undertaken on a 15 minute basis for the first hour. Thereafter the patient should be instructed to seek urgent medical review if any further swelling or eye compromise is evident in the following 24 hours.

As diminished tear production is a sign of disease or aging it is noted that the patient may require more than 1 procedure during their lifetime. Generally, the patient is reviewed on a 6 monthly basis and may require a second procedure at 12 or 24 months.

Summary:

-- Treatment for dry eyes is carried through from day surgery to 12 months

-- A Schirmer's and visual acuity test is required before surgery

-- Both eyes can be treated individually or simultaneously

-- The stem cells are harvested under aseptic conditions from one's own body (autogenous)

-- The fat is sourced from the abdominal wall under local anesthesiae

Professor Vickers is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat neuropathic pain and has written book chapters, presented at international conferences and edited research articles on distressing facial pain. He has now introduced the concept of stem cells for dry eyes and dry mouth to replace lost tear glands and salivary glands.

Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon, he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment.

Professor Vickers uses the Merck Millipore MUSE Cell Analyser to ascertain and confirm Stem Cell viability. The surgery is conducted as a day patient.

Olympus Stem Cells treats dry eyes (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), neuropathic facial pain, dry mouth (xerostomia) and empty nose syndrome. Professor Vickers is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centres in Sydney Australia. Professor Russell Vickers has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain and has expanded this to patients with Empty Nose Syndrome, a complex painful disorder that is especially distressing to patients. Empty Nose Syndrome may follow sinus surgery, septoplasty or other ENT procedures involving the nasal complex.

Professor Vickers utilizes a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation, he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and can achieve 100% of stem cell viability depending on the case. Additionally, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has the availability of its own Mass Spectrometer and cell counting technology. In many conditions Stem Cell Therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from facial pain symptoms of MS to neuropathic facial pain. Associate Professor Vickers has published in peer-reviewed journals the efficacy of his treatment.

The company is proud to be one of Sydney's best Stem Cell Therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for their patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Their research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus their laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. They believe they are the only Stem Cell clinic in the Asia Pacific region offering stem cells for dry eyes and this relates to Professor Vickers standing as both a scientist and as a surgeon.

More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

Contact Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:



Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

Contact Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:



Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia.

1332157023512487

SOURCE: Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd.