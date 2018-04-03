

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Stella Artois has recalled 11.2-ounce bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.



The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, 'Best of Belgium' multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.



The company said the recall impacts less than 1% of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this.



The recall comes after the detection of a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce bottles that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer. The potentially-affected bottles were manufactured by a third-party.



'We made the decision to voluntarily recall certain packages potentially containing the affected 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our consumers,' the company said in a statement.



'The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,' said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois. 'Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.'



