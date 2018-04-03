

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Tuesday as U.S. stocks rebounded, denting the safe haven appeal of the precious metal.



June gold futures end down 0.7% at $1,337.30/oz, on day bereft of much economic news.



The British manufacturing sector maintained a steady growth in March, but the pace of expansion for the first quarter as a whole was the weakest in a year, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 55.1 in March from 55.0 in February. The score was forecast to fall to 54.7.



