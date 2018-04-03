M6 Group and Free welcome the signing of a new comprehensive agreement for the distribution of M6 Group channels and their associated services to Free subscribers.

Regulatory News:

This agreement covers the distribution of all M6 Group (Paris:MMT) channels (M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Première, téva, M6 Music and Girondins TV) and related on-demand services and other features.

In addition to the M6 Group channels and services already available, Free subscribers who will soon gain access to:

extended broadcast windows for catch-up services as well as many additional on-demand programmes;

preview of programmes ahead of their TV broadcast;

advanced innovative features associated with M6 Group content, such as start over, npvr and cast.

About M6 Group

Established in 1987 around the M6 channel, M6 Group is a powerful multimedia group offering a wide range of programming, products and services. Television (8 channels including M6, the second largest commercial channel in the French market), radio (3 stations including RTL, the leading radio station in France), as well as content production and acquisition, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music, events, etc. Leveraging its brands and content, M6 Group has gradually expanded its operations through targeted diversification activities and innovative offerings such as 6play, its digital platform launched in 2013 (20 million registered users and more than one billion videos viewed in 2017). Its goal is to develop synergies between its brands in order to respond to the expectations of its various audiences and their new viewing patterns. For more information, please visit groupem6.fr

About Free

Free, a subsidiary of Iliad, is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment (VoIP, IPTV, flat-rate calling plans to multiple destinations, etc.) and provides straightforward and innovative offerings at the best prices. The Freebox Revolution, the 6th generation of Freebox units, notably includes an NAS and a Blu-RayTM drive. Free also offers the Freebox mini 4K, the first Android TVTM and 4K box on the French market. Free was the first operator to include calls from landlines to mobile phones in its offerings and also calls to French overseas departments (DOM). Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward, nocommitment offerings at very attractive prices. The Free Mobile Plan includes roaming communications all year round from more than 35 countries (unlimited calls, texts and MMS as well as 25GB/month of 3G mobile Internet from these destinations). Free also includes unlimited 4G in its €15.99 plan for Freebox subscribers. As at December 31, 2017, Free had over 20 million subscribers (6.5 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.7 million mobile subscribers).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006379/en/

Contacts:

M6 GROUP:

Anne-Sophie Aubrée, +33 1 41 92 66 22

asaubree@m6.fr

or

FREE:

Isabelle Audap, +33 1 73 50 27 22

presse@iliad.fr