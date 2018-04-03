OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/03/18 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), today announced the appointment of Guy Chamberland, M.Sc., Ph.D., an accomplished drug developer, as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This appointment is effective immediately.

Dr. Chamberland has been Chief Scientific Officer & Regulatory Affairs of Tetra since June 2016. He has over 23 years' experience in the development of new drugs in the pharmaceutical industry (Canada and USA). He worked more than 10 years as an executive in various biopharmaceutical companies and was a member of the investment committee of a venture capital fund for 7 years.

Tetra's former CEO, Bernard Fortier, left the corporation today thereby terminating his role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

"We are thankful for Bernard's contributions to Tetra's activities," stated Andre Rancourt, Chairman of the Board. "Guy's role as interim CEO will be a tremendous asset at this stage of Tetra's growth. He will maintain his role and responsibility as Chief Scientific Officer while ensuring the growth and strategic operations of the corporation."

Chamberland will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

