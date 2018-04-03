Dawson James Securities Announces Addition of Veteran Wall Street Telecom Research Analyst Barry M. Sine

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Dawson James Securities, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Barry M. Sine, Managing Director, Equity Research. Barry was most recently Director of Research and Senior Media and Telecom Analyst with Drexel Hamilton and prior experience included positions with CapStone Investments and Oppenheimer. Barry was ranked #1 in 2013 and #2 in 2017 in the Thomson Reuters analyst rankings for U.S. TMT stock picking and is a frequent on-air contributor on both CNBC and Bloomberg TV.

Robert D. Keyser, CEO of Dawson James says, "We are excited to have Barry on board as his deep sector knowledge alongside of his impressive track record will undoubtedly add to our existing research team led by Robert Wasserman, Director of Research." Keyser continues, "We look forward to expanding our efforts in the TMT sector with Barry's presence.

Barry Sine adds, "I am pleased to join the Dawson James team and am particularly eager to interact with the firm's 'Diversified Investor Offering™' platform which encompasses both fundamental institutions and family offices alongside Dawson's broker and high net worth and retail network."

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

