Andy McCue, chief executive officer of the Restaurant Group, picked up lmost 45,000 ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday as part of the company's deferred bonus arrangements. McCue, who took up the role of chief executive back in September 2016, acquired 44,971 ordinary shares in the firm at a cost of 28,125p each for a total of £114,203.78. Restaurant Group, the owner of Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito, suffered another year of falling revenues as Britain's casual dining sector continued upon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...