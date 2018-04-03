Stocks on the Continent were mostly lower, after having started the day sharply lower, tracking Monday's drop in US stocks that saw the country's benchmark S&P 500 register its weakest start to the month of April since 1929. By the closing bell, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was down by 0.49% or 1.80 points to 369.07, alongside a drop of 0.78% or 94.28 points to 12,002.45 for the German Dax and a retreat of 0.29% or 15.18 points to 5,152.12 on the Cac-40. Overnight, the S&P 500 erased 2.2%, marking ...

