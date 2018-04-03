

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday, ahead of US energy inventories data from the American Petroleum Institute.



API releases its figures at 4:30 pm ET. The Energy Department is out with its own report tomorrow morning.



Stocks rebounded on a relatively quiet day on Wall Street, but there was little movement in oil prices over the course of the day.



WTI light sweet oil was up 40 cents at $63.40 at last check.



Russia will fully comply with its commitment to curb oil supplies as part of its deal with OPEC, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX