MiDiCi Serves Up Authentic Wood-Fired Pizza at West Village, Neapolitan Pizza Company Opens First Dallas Location

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / MidiCi, an authentic Neapolitan restaurant with a mission to bring friends together, will open its first Dallas location on Thursday, April 12. To celebrate their grand opening, MidiCi will offer all guests a free Margherita Pizza for guests with no purchase necessary from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on April 12.

MidiCi features high-quality, delicious Neapolitan pizzas made with non-GMO dough and serves other Italian culinary delights including salads, burrata and signature desserts, as well as local craft beer, wine and cocktails.

"Opening in West Village provides us with a great location to build our brand promise - to bring friends together over Neapolitan Pizza," said Rick Na, restaurant owner of MidiCi. "From the moment our guests step foot in MidiCi they will fall in love with the concept - from the food, to the people and ambiance, to the very values of the brand."

Guests can select from traditional and signature menu options or create personalized Neapolitan pizzas in the open, center-staged bustling kitchen, also known as "the heart," all baked to perfection in imported Italian made wood-fired ovens. Acclaimed Los Angeles-based restaurateurs Peppe Miele and Mario Vollera, hand-crafted the menu with authentic Italian offerings - from gourmet appetizers, artisan burratas, non-GMO quality salads, and authentic Neapolitan pizzas to a diverse selection of quality craft beers, wines and cocktails.

"MidiCi is a great fit for Uptown and West Village," said Steven Kuy, business partner of MidiCi. "We know that once Dallasites get a chance to try MidiCi themselves they'll want to return and create lasting memories with their friends."

MidiCi provides pizza lovers with an upscale dining atmosphere, designed by acclaimed hotel and restaurant architect and designer Sam Marshall, while maintaining the ease and affordability of a casual restaurant concept. The space beckons guests to visit and make memories over a gourmet meal next to a signature indoor tree. MidiCi invented and trademarked "fast-fine", fine dining made faster.

MidiCi locations across the U.S. have amassed rave reviews and an average 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the acclaimed Yelp website consistently.

MidiCiDallas is located at 3699 McKinney Ave Suite 106B, Dallas, TX, 75204 and will be open daily - Sunday - Thursday 11am -12am, Friday -Saturday 11am -1am. For more information, please visit www.myMidiCi.com or follow https://twitter.com/mymidici.

About MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company:

Established in 2015, MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company is committed to providing pizza lovers with authentic Neapolitan Pizza served in an upscale dining atmosphere while maintaining the ease and affordability of a casual restaurant concept. Honoring the tradition, passion and art of Neapolitan Pizza-making the way it was invented over 300 years ago in Naples, Italy, MidiCi was designed to foster authentic human connections and reflect the brands philosophy of, "People are the best thing that can happen to anyone."

Pronounced Mee-Dee-Chee, MidiCi means, You tell me! in Italian, reflecting a double-entendre at the core of the concept: the value of people telling each other about their lives and fostering friendships, and the personalization approach to authentic Neapolitan Pizza. In addition to Neapolitan Pizza, MidiCi serves gourmet appetizers, burrata, salads, and desserts made from fresh, natural, almost all non-GMO ingredients along with fine beer, wine & cocktails in an open kitchen called "the Heart". The space beckons guests to visit and make memories over a gourmet meal next to a signature indoor live tree. MidiCi differentiates itself by providing an exceptionally unique intersection of gourmet quality food, friendly service, and inspiring ambiance, all at a uniquely affordable price point. MidiCi invented and trademarked "fast-fine", fine dining quality made faster and affordable. It's the next generation of the fast-casual category, providing the same price points, while offering the quality and ambiance of fine dining.

MidiCi has restaurants open in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington. More information is available at www.mymidici.com.

Contact MidiCi:

3699 McKinney Ave Suite 106B, Dallas, TX, 75204

SOURCE: MidiCi