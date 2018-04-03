Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Biopharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of biopharma cold chain packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The buyers in the market are increasingly adopting patient-centric approaches, which is compelling suppliers to design the structure, mode, and time of delivery based on patients' preferences," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, suppliers are increasingly absorbing smaller suppliers in developing regions to increase their global presence," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Biopharma Cold Chain Packaging Market:

Increasing popularity of re-usable packages, gel-packs, and thermal blankets

Rise in adoption of patient-centric approaches

Growing use of temperature data loggers with wireless technologies and GPS

Increasing popularity of re-usable packages, gel-packs, and thermal blankets

The biopharma cold chain packaging is slowly progressing toward the use of newer materials such as re-usage packages, gel-packs, and thermal blankets. This is mainly because reusable packaging can be re-used multiple times which enables the buyers to save on procurement and logistics costs.

Rise in adoption of patient-centric approaches

A patient-centric approach helps to establish a relationship between buyers and patients by aligning former's decisions with the patients' need and preferences. The buyers can further increase their brand image and geographical presence in the region. Also, the adoption of patient-centric approach helps the buyers create a better relationship with the patients.

Growing use of temperature data loggers with wireless technologies and GPS

Temperature data loggers are small electronic devices that help the buyers to effectively analyze and capture the temperature conditions within the package. With the help of these solutions, the buyers can identify the time and extent of the temperature loss within the package. Also, the buyers can measure the amount of exposure to heat.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

