

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Following a recent series of tweets on immigration, President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday he plans to send U.S. troops to guard the border with Mexico.



Trump said during a meeting with Baltic leaders that he has talked with Defense Secretary James Mattis about utilizing the military until his proposed border wall is complete.



'Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military,' Trump said. 'That's a big step.'



The U.S. previously deployed National Guard troops to the border from 2006 to 2008 under President George W. Bush and in 2010 under President Barack Obama.



Trump accused Democrats of establishing immigration laws that are 'so pathetic and so weak' that it is like 'we have no border.'



The president also suggested that Mexico would have take steps to address border security or he would pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.



A senior Department of Homeland Security official told Politico putting troops on the border has been discussed but that no roll-out had been planned because of unresolved policy issues.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX