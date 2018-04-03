SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Building Thermal Insulation Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data provided in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of building thermal insulation and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006474/en/

Building Thermal Insulation Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The demand for building thermal insulation is increasing with rising stringency of government regulations for achieving high-energy efficiency in buildings," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, suppliers are highly investing in R&D activities to enhance the performance capabilities of their product offerings in the market," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market:

Vertical integration by suppliers

Increasing M&A among category suppliers

Rising focus on building a circular economy

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Vertical integration by suppliers

In the building thermal insulation market, the suppliers are increasingly focusing on vertical integration to avail a plethora of benefits such as the continuous supply of raw materials. Moreover, the vertical integration of suppliers also helps the buyers ensure consistency in their supply and helps them create tactical negotiation strategies. In addition, the suppliers can facilitate investments in specialized assets that the downstream players are reluctant to invest.

Increasing M&A among category suppliers

The global building thermal insulation market is witnessing the relentless growth in technologies to redefine their prevailing designing process, simulation tools, and building material properties. To accommodate these technologies, the suppliers are adopting M&A strategies to enhance their capabilities and penetrate across potential regions. In addition, prominent suppliers are entering into partnerships to promote the circular economy development.

Rising focus on building a circular economy

Rising concerns pertaining to sustainability are compelling suppliers to focus on building a circular economy to input resources and reduce material and energy consumption. The process of building a circular economy involves enduring designs and inculcating the scope for reuse, restore, and recycling aspects in the category.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Stackers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fire Protection Solutions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Solid Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006474/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com