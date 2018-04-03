Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Hexagon Composites ASA

The board of directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has proposed to the annual general meeting, to be held 19 April 2018, a distribution of dividend for the financial year 2017.

Dividend amount: NOK 0.30 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 19 April 2018

Ex-date: 20 April 2018

Record date: 23 April 2018

Payment date: 30 April 2018

Date of approval: 19 April 2018

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no (http://www.hexagon.no)

