Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Clinical Staffing Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of clinical staffing services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The rise in clinical trials in the pharmaceuticals industry and increasing focus of end-user industries toward outsourcing are the factors driving the growth of the market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "However, end-user industries are increasingly focusing on outsourcing services to meet staffing requirements as it helps in cost savings," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Clinical Staffing Services Market:

Increase in FSP staffing units by CROs

Growing partnerships of CROs with staffing firms for clinical staffing specialists

Rise in use of big data by clinical staffing service providers

Increase in FSP staffing units by CROs

In the recent past, there has been a considerable increase in the setting up of new FSP units for staffing by CROs and clinical staffing service providers. FSP units, at large, focuses on parameters such as data management, biostatistics, medical writing, medical monitoring, site management and activation. With the help of FSP units, the buyers can outsource an individual service based on the requirements.

Growing partnerships of CROs with staffing firms for clinical staffing specialists

The clinical staffing service market also experienced a considerable rise in the partnerships of CROs with staffing firms. There has been a rise in demand for CROs among the end-use segments, such as pharmaceuticals. It also helps the buyers gain access to a large talent pool and further gain cost advantages of outsourced labor.

Rise in use of big data by clinical staffing service providers

Globally, the service providers are increasingly focusing on advanced technologies such as big data to enhance the efficiency of their services. This helps the service providers to better monitor and control the staff.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

