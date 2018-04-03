Mvix: Crowne Plaza Dulles & Conference Spaces Get a Digital Signage Upgrade

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / The Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport, located just outside of the nation's capital, launched a digital signage network powered by Mvix for their hotel lobby, corporate meeting rooms and employee spaces.

Conveniently located two miles east of Dulles International Airport, Crowne Plaza recently completed a $14 million renovation. The renovation included upgrades to its 327 guest rooms, 12 conference spaces and the addition of Starbucks, Houlihan's Restaurant and Bar and the Executive Club Level & Lounge for business travelers.

The Challenge

Prior to the renovation, Meetings Director Tim Thomasburg manually changed stand-up banners and paper placards for announcements and events. The resources needed to update the static signage and maintenance proved too cumbersome.

With these considerations in mind, Crowne Plaza sought out a system that would not only look modern and sleek but also reduce the amount of time and effort required to adjust individual displays.

The Solution

The solution was to implement a digital signage network across the property. Powered by the Mvix digital signage software, Crowne Plaza installed 12 meeting room signs, two displays in the hotel lobby and one employee communication display. The software offered:

remote management - the meetings director manages the displays and content from the main office

advanced scheduling - the meeting rooms signs are automatically updated as per the conference room schedules

curated content - unique content integrations, e.g., 2018 Winter Olympics, provided guests with relevant infotainment

The Results

The Crowne Plaza meetings director has noticed:

guests have quick and easy access to the airport shuttle schedule and flight information, which frees up staff

conference room visitors show increased satisfaction as a result of personalized messages on the meeting room signs

employees show greater camaraderie and morale stemming from the positive employee messaging signs

"The digital signs have brought us to the 21st century," said Tim. "The simplicity and user-friendliness of the software make it quick to learn and the displays really upgrade the overall presentation of our hotel."

Not only did the overall aesthetics improve, but the Mvix platform greatly reduced the amount of maintenance required for updating all of the signs in the hotel.

"We're happy to assist a local client and widely recognized brand like the Crowne Plaza," said Kilian. "This implementation had many requirements and our platform was flexible enough to meet all of the client's goals successfully."

To read the detailed case study, download a free copy here.

About Mvix

At Mvix, our love for technology drives who we are and what we do. For over a decade, we have been a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions that connect brands with people.

To date, our platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, TravelCenters of America and the University of Washington in a variety of applications that include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or give us a call at 703.382.1739.

SOURCE: Mvix