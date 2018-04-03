TV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Grupo Televisa S.A.B. ('Grupo Televisa') (NYSE: TV) securities between April 11, 2013 and January 25, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/grupo-televisa-s-a-b?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grupo Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme involving Fédération Internationale de Football Association ('FIFA') executives; (2) discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject Grupo Televisa to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) Grupo Televisa lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Grupo Televisa you have until May 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/grupo-televisa-s-a-b?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

