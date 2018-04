WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in recent sessions, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have regained some ground during trading on Tuesday. Tesla is currently up by 5.6 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in a year.



The rebound by Tesla comes after the electric car maker missed first quarter production targets but said it does not require an equity or debt raise this year.



