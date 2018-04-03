

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has appointed veteran programmer Jeff Dean as the new head of the company's artificial intelligence unit.



The new appointment comes after John Giannandrea, the head of Google's search and AI unit, step down from his role after two years on the job.



Giannandrea's position has not been split between two Jeff Dean, the cofounder of Google Brain, and Ben Gomes, who joined Google in 2000 and was running search engineering. Dean will head the AI unit, while Gomes will take over the Search unit.



Giannandrea, who, joined Google in 2010 after it acquired his startup Metaweb Technologies, will continue to work with Google.



The story was first reported by The Information and later confirmed by Google.



