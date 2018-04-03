Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - Jeff Stevens, President and CEO of Datametrex talks about how the company has taken opportunities in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptomining and big data.

Datametrex Ltd. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, April 9th - 22nd throughout the day and evenings.

Datametrex AI Ltd. (TSXV: DM):

Datametrex is a big data company for retail, brands, and other organizations. The company's DataTap technology captures all data sent from the POS to the receipt printer and scanner, and then sends it to the cloud, so it can be presented for key decision making. The company is planning on integrating the DataTap environment to decentralized blockchains to further authenticate and validate the data collected.

