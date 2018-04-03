The "Advanced Budgeting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Go beyond the basics of financial management to analyse in more detail what drives sales and costs. With this training course, participants can build a budget model which makes sense for their organisation and reflects their patterns of activity. Manage people's behaviour to achieve performance, ensuring teams are motivated, and budgets are appropriately communicated. Look at various techniques including balanced scorecard, sensitivity analysis, and some sector-specific models.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction to Cost, Cost Information and Review of Key Cost Concepts
- How Budgeting Fits Into The Strategic Planning Process
- Discussion: How is the strategic plan and budget linked and communicated in different organisations?
- Why Do We Budget?
- What drives profit in your organisation?
- What's Wrong With How We Budget?
- Beyond Budgeting Discussion: Would Beyond Budgeting work in your organisation?
Practical Budgeting Techniques
- Reviewing Cost Structures For Budget Optimisation And Best Performance
- New Techniques In Budgeting
- Cash Budgeting
Planning and Budgetary Control Systems
- Budget, motivation and responsibility accounting
- The use of cost management information
- Creating cost-aware organizations
- Product vs. Period costs
- Direct and Indirect Costs
- Cost behaviour: Fixed and Variable Costs
- Budgeting as a Management and Organisational Control System
Control Systems and Performance Measurement
- Linking process development to costing
- Financial and non-financial performance measure
- Designing an accounting-based performance measure
- Different performance measures
