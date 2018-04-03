3 April 2018

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 3 April 2018, it filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC

This release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. A Registration Statement relating to certain securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Such securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

A copy of the Registration Statement can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

