The "Essentials of Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leadership is key to stimulating innovation, driving change and to deliver results in increasingly competitive and complex circumstances. This intensive and highly interactive training course will challenge participant's current thinking regarding leadership and change, and provide new capacities, skills and behaviours to lead in a dynamic, complex, and ambiguous global business environment.
Key Topics Covered
The Principles of Leadership
- Define leadership
- Leadership theories and their evolution
- Distinguish between managers and leaders
- Situational leadership
Understanding Yourself and Others
- Self-assessment and principles of leadership
- Choosing your leadership style
- Discover your strength and weaknesses
- Value the strengths of others
- Understand the factors that influence the way people behave at work
Effective Communication
- Getting to the heart of effective communication
- Recognize different types of communication
- Develop specific communication strategies that build a culture of alliance and collaboration
Effective Team Building and Team Development
- Principles of teamwork and collaboration
- Stages of group development
- Leadership action plan for team development
- Motivating and energising a team
- Building your credibility
- Creating and maintaining trust
Enabling and Managing Change
- Stages of change
- Reinforcing change understanding the impact of organisational change on people
- Leadership through change
- Understanding concerns people have regarding an organisational change
- Overcome obstacles
- Manage resistance to change
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/skngp9/5_day_course?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006570/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Leadership and Motivation