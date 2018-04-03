NQ, LKM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Link Motion Inc. (formerly NQ Mobile Inc.) and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased NQ Mobile Inc. ("NQ") (NYSE: NQ) (NYSE: LKM) securities between March 30, 2017 and February 6, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nq-mobile-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NQ failed to disclose related party transactions involving the Transaction between NQ Mobile and Tongfang Investment Fund; (2) due to the related parties involved in the Transaction, NQ agreed to consideration in the form of a note with a high likelihood of default; (3) Defendant Shi's interest in the Transaction was not fully disclosed; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about NQ's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in NQ, you have until April 11, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nq-mobile-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong