BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the top rubber manufacturers in Indonesia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006443/en/

Rubber Manufacturers in Indonesia BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for the Rubber Industry in Indonesia (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading rubber manufacturers in Indonesia.

Due to its notable advantages including low costs, large stretch ratio, high resilience, and waterproof status, rubber continues to be one of the most in-demand raw materials for both domestic and industrial applications around the world. Indonesia has been one of the world's top rubber producers and exporters over the recent years, owing to the fact that Indonesia has the world's largest natural rubber plantation area of more than 4.3 million hectares. As the global demand for rubber products - such as tires, tubes, plugs, matting, flooring, medical gloves and much more continues to grow, Indonesia's rubber industry is expected to flourish further in the near future. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top rubber producers, suppliers, and exporters in Indonesia and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with Indonesia's leading Rubber companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level.

View more about this market: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with leading Rubber producers, suppliers, and exporters in Indonesia

Why Connect with Companies from Indonesia's Rubber Industry?

The global rubber market is experiencing huge demand, driven by rapidly growing downstream sectors from industries such as the tire industry and the consumer products industry. The latest rubber industry report shows that the global natural rubber output increased 1.1% year on year to 12.4 million tons in 2016, while the global rubber consumption rose by 3.8% year on year to 12.6 million tons, indicating the gap of 200,000 tons between rubber demand and supply. Under the circumstances, the exports of rubber from Indonesia has increased by more than 10% in the past three years. Today, Indonesia is the second largest exporter of natural rubber in the world after Thailand. In 2016, Indonesia's total natural rubber production was estimated to be 3.16 million tons, increased by 1.6% from previous year. Over 85% of Indonesia's rubber production is exported every year, making it one of the world's largest rubber suppliers. Since global rubber continues to surge, Indonesia's production and export of rubbers are expected to grow further over the next few years, and so do the business opportunities in Indonesia's rubber market.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of the Rubber industry in Indonesia

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified Rubber manufacturers in Indonesia, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Rubber Manufacturers in Indonesia

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading Rubber manufacturers in Indonesia.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top Rubber manufacturers in Indonesia.

Valuable product quotes that convert.

Relevant business chatter in Indonesia's Rubber market.

Indonesia's Top Rubber Manufacturers on BizVibe

Helios Informatika Nusantara

Myosi-International

CV Kayu Tropis Asia

Increase your company's exposure. Add your companyto the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Browse News Related to the Rubber Industry in Indonesia

Tire Industry in the USA Expects Steady Growth

Everything You Need to Know about Plastics Industry in the US

Indian Plastics Industry Overview

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006443/en/

Contacts:

Sony Gomes

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com