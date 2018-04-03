Audible Magic Corporation, the leader in audio and video digital content identification solutions, announced today the availability of AMLive a new service to identify unauthorized user streams of premium content registered by rights holders. The service addresses industry needs to protect live sports, live-broadcasted music and other premium content. AMLive operates on both live streams and video-on-demand.

Using a simple dashboard or via an API to integrate into existing workflows, AMLive makes it easy for broadcasters and programmers to register live broadcast events. Once content is registered with Audible Magic, the social platforms can automatically identify and block unauthorized streams in real-time.

"Content owners can now more easily ensure their valuable content is available only from authorized streaming services," said Vance Ikezoye, Co-founder and CEO of Audible Magic. "AMLive is well suited for the live sports industry, where piracy of live streams is a major concern. The service also addresses a growing issue where recorded music is streamed live by bedroom DJs."

"What makes Audible Magic unique in the industry is we provide a service used and paid for by the social platforms to proactively prevent the unauthorized distribution of copyrighted content. The social platforms then make the service available to any content owner who wants to register content they own or control. AMLive enables greater cooperation between the social platforms and the content industry."

Audible Magic is recognized for its pioneering work in audio and video digital fingerprinting, the foundation behind its Content ID technology, and is a trusted provider among both platforms and rights owners. With the launch of AMLive, Audible Magic expands its portfolio beyond video-on-demand (VOD) services.

Audible Magic will be discussing AMLive and other recent developments with content owners and OVSPs at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas, April 9-11. Please contact marketing@audiblemagic.com to schedule a meeting.

Additional information on AMLive can be found at http://bit.ly/ampr318

About Audible Magic

Audible Magic provides technology that make social media, devices, apps and networks content aware. The company is a trusted leader in digital fingerprinting techniques that recognize audio and video content in all forms across of digital distribution including UGC, digital streaming, broadcasts, video-on-demand, and on smart consumer devices. The company is a leader in copyright compliance and rights management solutions. The company has been awarded more than 65 patents. Audible Magic currently works with such companies as Facebook, NBC Universal, Twitch, Universal Music, Sound Cloud, Warner Music, Dailymotion, Canal+, Walt Disney, FOX, Viacom and over 200 other customers and partners in technology, entertainment and media industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006606/en/

Contacts:

Audible Magic Corporation

Jay Friedman, 1-408-402-6538

j_friedman@audiblemagic.com