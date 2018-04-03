Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is pleased to announce that given further growth in its mining services, it is opening a Thunder Bay office to support existing and future clients in northwestern Ontario, an area that is showing strong growth potential.

This office will immediately be responsible for a new, long-term project commencing on 1 April 2018 awarded to BluMetric for the care and maintenance of a closed mine site located west of Thunder Bay. The project represents the first contract of its type for BluMetric and underlines the Company's ability to service the full life-cycle of a mine. This project includes site security, regular inspection of structures and facilities, operation and maintenance of the tailings pond and on-site pumping facilities, environmental monitoring and sampling, regulatory compliance and reporting, and construction of a new seepage weir. BluMetric's responsibilities include all necessary supervision, labour, material, equipment, and services for this project for five years.

In addition, BluMetric has been awarded a contract to provide detailed design and construction quality oversight for a groundwater and surface water management system for a Tier 1 mining client in northern Ontario. This project begins immediately and involves designing water interception and conveyance structures and an interception well system. The contract includes preparation of detailed design drawings, specifications, and quality assurance during construction. Again, this new contract demonstrates BluMetric's expanding capabilities in the mining sector. "The confidence our client has in our ability to deliver on this complex and critical project is a testament to the strength of our relationship. Delivering this remediation system's detailed design and quality management services allows us to fully partner with our mining client to address their environmental challenges," said Byron O'Connor, Senior Director of Engineering for BluMetric.

"These recent wins demonstrate BluMetric's continued gains in strength and diversity within the mining sector, as we have moved beyond an exclusive focus on site assessments into engineering remedial solutions as well as care and maintenance activities," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "We see tremendous growth opportunities within a mining sector that is heating up, and we are positioning ourselves to capitalize on this activity. The new office is a welcome step in this direction."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineered treatment systems company with expertise across disciplines and technologies that allow for the design and delivery of elegant solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves clients in Canada, the United States, and Central America.

