

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday see March results for the Services and composite PMIs from Caixin, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The services PMI is expected to show a score of 54.5, up from 54.2 in February; the composite came in at 53.3 in the previous month.



Japan also will see March results for the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei; in February, their scores were 51.7 and 52.2, respectively.



Australia will release February data for building approvals and retail sales. Approvals are expected to fall 5.0 percent on month and add 0.3 percent on year after climbing 17.1 percent on month and 12.0 percent on year in January. Retail sales are called higher by 0.3 percent on month after adding 0.1 percent a month earlier.



New Zealand will see March numbers for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in February, the index added 0.6 percent to a score of 127.7.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Wednesday for Children's Day, and then will remain shuttered until next week for Tomb-Sweeping Day.



