Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence

- Viasat Expects to Create Nearly 100 New Jobs in Ireland Over the Next Few Years

- Company Plans to Grow Its Software Expertise in Dublin; Positioning the Company for Expanded Opportunities Across Key Global Broadband Markets

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc.(NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today proudly opened its new expanded office in Dublin, Ireland, which is expected to house up to 250 Viasat team members focused on developing next-generation software and technology for Viasat's target broadband markets. At today's official office opening, Rick Baldridge, Viasat's president and chief operating officer will be joined by Minister John Halligan T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Education and Skills, and other distinguished guests, including IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, as well as customers, partners and the growing Viasat team.

The expanded Dublin office represents a signal of growth for Viasat. Today, the Company has nearly 100 team members located in Dublin primarily developing innovative software solutions for the commercial aviation industry. Viasat expects to more than double its headcount in Dublin over the next few years, and extend development beyond connected aircraft software to include broader software and mobile application support for international maritime customers, European residential broadband and Wi-Fi markets, government systems as well as support for Viasat's next-generation ultra-high capacity satellite platform, known asViaSat-3.

"We are expanding in Dublin as part of our overall objective to strengthen our regional service capabilities, in order to enhance our collaboration with customers and partners throughout Europe, and further build software and technology expertise in the region," said Rick Baldridge. "We believe the strong talent base located in Ireland will greatly expand our technical and business presence in Europe, and enable us to rapidly respond to new global broadband opportunities across a number of industry sectors."

Speaking about Viasat's expanded Dublin office, Minister of State John Halligan T.D. said, "I am pleased to see the prominent role the European Space Agency (ESA) and IDA Ireland can play in supporting the growth of companies, like Viasat, throughout Europe. Ireland is a region where companies can thrive through fostering ongoing research and innovation."

Welcoming the announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, "Ireland is recognised internationally as a leading location for companies in the software sector. Viasat's decision to establish this European Software Centre of Excellence in Dublin is an endorsement of the talent pool and business environment here."

Over the past few years,Viasathas strengthened its commitment and grown its presence in Europe. The Company has formed a number of strategic partnerships as well as developed new technologies for the European satellite broadband and space industries:

In March 2018 , Viasat announced the development of a new phased array flat panel antenna at its office in Lausanne, Switzerland .

, Viasat announced the development of a new phased array flat panel antenna at its office in Lausanne, . In December 2017 , Viasat opened an Amsterdam, Netherlands office as a research and development (R&D) center dedicated to the development of satellite access node (SAN) subsystems, embedded cloud-based software and ground segment infrastructure for the ViaSat-3 satellite platform. The Amsterdam location also handles customer premises equipment logistics for Europe .

, Viasat opened an office as a research and development (R&D) center dedicated to the development of satellite access node (SAN) subsystems, embedded cloud-based software and ground segment infrastructure for the ViaSat-3 satellite platform. The location also handles customer premises equipment logistics for . In November 2017 , Viasat and the ESA announced Project AIDAN, a Public Private Partnership to develop key components for the ViaSat-3 satellite communications system with European industry.

, Viasat and the ESA announced Project AIDAN, a Public Private Partnership to develop key components for the ViaSat-3 satellite communications system with European industry. In March 2017 , Viasat and long-term partner Eutelsat Communications closed their joint venture, enabling Viasat to launch a new consumer broadband retail service in Europe .

, Viasat and long-term partner Eutelsat Communications closed their joint venture, enabling Viasat to launch a new consumer broadband retail service in . In 2017, Viasat expanded its office in Farnborough, U.K., creating a satellite communications R&D facility.

In April 2016 , Viasat launched the High Capacity Satellite (HCS) Applications Factory in partnership with ESA to rapidly develop new products, applications and HCS-enabled services, with work being performed in Viasat's U.K. and Switzerland offices.

, Viasat launched the High Capacity Satellite (HCS) Applications Factory in partnership with ESA to rapidly develop new products, applications and HCS-enabled services, with work being performed in Viasat's U.K. and offices. Over the past two-years Viasat announced a number of new commercial airline customers leveraging its connectivity solution over Europe , including: EL AL Israel Airlines, Finnair, Icelandair and SAS. The Company is also delivering aviation-grade software to a number of European airlines including Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

