

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks mainly to bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were down, and the U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index dropped 26.55 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,136.63 after trading between 3,119.13 and 3,144.33. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 0.8 percent to end at 1,842.23.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.52 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.34 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.49 percent, China Construction Bank slid 0.67 percent, PetroChina tumbled 2.09 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.78 percent, China Life dropped 1.38 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.23 percent, China Vanke added 0.45 percent and Gemdale plunged 2.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks rebounded from Monday's carnage with a strong move to the upside on Tuesday.



The Dow added 389.17 points or 1.65 percent to 24,033.36, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.16 points or 1.04 percent to 6,941.28 and the S&P surged 32.57 points or 1.26 percent to 2,614.45.



Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after heavy losses on Monday that were fueled by concerns of a trade war.



The markets also benefited from significant rebounds by some technology stocks, including electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN).



Energy stocks showed a significant move to the upside on the day, benefiting from a rebound by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.50 to $63.51 a barrel after plunging $1.93 to $63.01 a barrel on Monday.



Closer to home, China will see March results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning. The services PMI is expected to show a score of 54.5, up from 54.2 in February; the composite came in at 53.3 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX