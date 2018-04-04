ThreadSol Partners With PI Apparel to Front Tech Innovation for Apparel Industry

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ThreadSol is proud to announce partnership with Product Innovation as a sponsor for PI Apparel Hong Kong.

PI Apparel brings together the fashion, apparel and footwear industry to discuss the challenges and technologies disrupting the industry. PI Apparel Hong Kong has a focused stream for each of pre-production, production and the wider supply chain to mirror the complexity of the Asian market.

ThreadSol is a technology pioneer for the global apparel industry using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. Headquartered in Singapore, ThreadSol provides software solutions for apparel manufacturers and brands. These AI and Big Data driven solutions are aimed at boosting top-line and bottom-line for the apparel industry. Clients of ThreadSol technology include MAS Holdings, Brandix, Tristate, Luen Thai, Beximco and Hirdaramani Group to name a few.

Elated by the partnership, Founder CEO Manasij Ganguli, said, "The driving force behind all ThreadSol products has been technology disruption for the apparel industry. Technology that is being actively used in all spheres of life like Artificial Intelligence and Big Data analytics need to be made available for the apparel industry. We are very excited to partner with PI Apparel to front a common stance - technology for apparel."

Manasij Ganguli would be participating in the panel discussion - Standardizing Digital Platforms to Overcome Issues of Systems Interoperability and Data Transfer. The discussion would revolve around need for interoperability, the challenges faced in order to achieve it and the requirement for global technology standards for the apparel industry.

The event will also feature a talk by Mr. Wilson Poon, BPM Manager, Tristate. It will elaborate on how Tristate, a client of ThreadSol, used technology innovation like Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to increase their top-line by 1.3%.

To RSVP for the event, log on to https://www.threadsol.com/PI_ApparelHK2018 or write to us at Jessica@threadsol.com.

About ThreadSol

ThreadSol was established in 2012 topresenttheapparel industry with solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Mobility. In the short span of operations, ThreadSol has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Jakarta, Colombo, Istanbul, Ho Chi Minh City and Dhaka.

With over 120 success stories around the world across 15 countries, ThreadSol is a name synonymous with consistent top-line and bottom-line growth, providing incredible benefits to the customers.

